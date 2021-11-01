Ben Roethlisberger Got the Last Word on Myles Garrett's QB Graveyard

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger joked after the game that he and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett had a little exchange about the defender's Halloween bit.

Garrett decorated his yard with tombstones from quarterbacks he's sacked in the NFL, including one for Roethlisberger. He then came dressed as the 'Sack Reaper' to the game on Sunday, wearing a coat with all the names in his graveyard on it.

Big Ben made sure to get the final word in about the bit following the Steelers' win over the Browns in Week 8.

"I told [Garrett] after the game that he can take the tombstone from his yard, but I will take the win," Roethlisberger said.

Roethlisberger was sacked by Garrett once during the victory, but ultimately didn't care about the stat sheet.

"Just that we won the game, that is all that matters," Roethlisberger said. "I don't care about anything else. He is a heck of a football player. He got a sack, good for him, but we got that win."

Garrett responded to the comments in his post-game press conference, saying the Browns will see him again this season.

"The man has been great for a long time, and he has been great here for a long time," Garrett said. "It is tough, but we will see him again, and we will get the chance to return the favor when he is at his house. It hurts that we could not protect our house, but his home is not safe either."

