Steelers Plan to Play Ben Roethlisberger Against Lions

The Pittsburgh Steelers will see Ben Roethlisberger for the first time this preseason.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are planning to play quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during their third preseason game against the Detroit Lions.

Head coach Mike Tomlin laughed as he joked, "I surprised you with that answer, didn't I?" The humor came after the final question of Tomlin's post-game press conference in Philadelphia when he confirmed Roethlisberger is expected to play next weekend.

Roethlisberger, 39, hasn't played in the team's first two games. Mason Rudolph has started against the Dallas Cowboys and Eagles, with Dwayne Haskins and Josh Dobbs playing behind him.

The Steelers played four of their five starting offensive linemen against the Eagles. Right tackle Zach Banner should be another member of the starting lineup making his debut against Detroit.

The Steelers will play the Lions on Sat. Aug. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Steelers Defeat Eagles, Move to 2-0 in Preseason

Steelers Trade for LB Joe Schobert

Ravens' Rashod Bateman to Undergo Groin Surgery

Forecasting Steelers Starters vs. Eagles

5 Things to Watch Steelers vs. Eagles: Beware of Kevin Dotson

Mike Tomlin Compares T.J. Watt Holdout to Cam Heyward's

Steelers to Use Same QB Rotation vs. Eagles

Joe Haden Looking for Contract Extension With Steelers

T.J. Watt's 'Holdout', Trade Requests and Demotions

Steelers Porch Talks Are Still Going Strong