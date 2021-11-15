Report: Ben Roethlisberger to Prepare Virtually for Chargers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback isn't a lock to play in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Charger, but he will participate virtually in hopes of clearing COVID-19 protocol on time.

According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, Roethlisberger will attend meetings virtually and is preparing as if he'll return by Sunday night.

Roethlisberger will need to test negative for COVID-19 twice within a 24-hour span and be symptom-free for 48 hours before returning. Under the NFL's protocol, he can be cleared after 10 days, marking his timeline as next Tuesday, Nov. 23 as his latest return date.

Mason Rudolph completed 30 of 50 passes for 242 yards and a touchdown to an interception as the starter against the Lions. He would likely start in place of Roethlisberger against the Chargers as well.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Kevin Dotson to Miss Multiple Weeks

Joe Haden Could Play vs. Chargers in Week 11

Hall of Famer Warren Sapp Disrespects Cam Heyward

T.J. Watt Expected to Miss Time With Knee/Hip Injury

Ben Roethlisberger Could Miss Chargers Game as Well