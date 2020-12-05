Roethlisberger, Boswell and Nelson all in Question for Steelers vs. Washington

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will head into Week 13 against the Washington Football Team without knowing the status of their quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger is listed as questionable in the Steelers' final injury report of the week. The quarterback did not practice throughout the week after playing against the Baltimore Ravens.

Roethlisberger didn't mention an injury during his weekly press conference but did not practice Thursday, Friday or Saturday. His listing on the injury report labels him as "non-injury related."

Backup Mason Rudolph has only thrown four passes during the 2020 season, all coming during "garbage time" and in place of Roethlisberger following a knee injury in Week 11.

The Steelers also have kicker Chris Boswell listed as questionable for Monday's game. Boswell practice Thursday and Friday but appears to have suffered a hip injury on Saturday.

The Steelers can activate kicker Matt Wright if Boswell is unable to go.

Cornerback Steven Nelson is labeled doubtful for Monday against Washington with a knee injury. Nelson didn't practice throughout the week after receiving an MRI following Wednesday's game.

Without Nelson, Justin Layne and Cam Sutton will fill the role on the outside opposite of Joe Haden. Nelson has two interceptions and 31 tackles this season for the Steelers.

