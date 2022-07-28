PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive linemen Cam Heyward didn't take kindly to former teammate Ben Roethlisberger criticizing a supposedly new generation of players that is more focused on personal goals than their team or winning. Heyward disagreed with Roethlisberger's assessment and said that the comments upset him.

"We have a lot of young players that come from different backgrounds, have experienced different things from what others or I may have experienced," Heyward said on his own Not Just Football podcast. "That doesn't make them selfish or more of a me-type attitude. ... I took offense to that."

Roethlisberger walked back his comments on DVE Radio, saying that he should have been more careful with his words.

"I probably should've been more detailed, more specific," Roethlisberger said. "It's not the majority of guys are that way. ... Cam and I have sat down many times in the last couple years and had the same conversations."

Heyward wanted to back up his teammates who are looking to earn a living playing professional football. While Roethlisberger didn't apologize or say his comments were wrong, he said he understood why Heyward wanted to stick up for younger players.

"I get Cam supporting his teammates," Roethlisberger said. "I wasn't trying to bash anyone specifically, I was just making a broad stroke comment. I agree with him and I should've been more clear. The majority of guys on that team are team-first guys."

