Skip to main content

Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Responds to Cam Heyward Criticism

The long-time Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller clarified his previous statements about 'me-first' players.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive linemen Cam Heyward didn't take kindly to former teammate Ben Roethlisberger criticizing a supposedly new generation of players that is more focused on personal goals than their team or winning. Heyward disagreed with Roethlisberger's assessment and said that the comments upset him. 

"We have a lot of young players that come from different backgrounds, have experienced different things from what others or I may have experienced," Heyward said on his own Not Just Football podcast. "That doesn't make them selfish or more of a me-type attitude. ... I took offense to that."

Roethlisberger walked back his comments on DVE Radio, saying that he should have been more careful with his words. 

"I probably should've been more detailed, more specific," Roethlisberger said. "It's not the majority of guys are that way. ... Cam and I have sat down many times in the last couple years and had the same conversations."

Heyward wanted to back up his teammates who are looking to earn a living playing professional football. While Roethlisberger didn't apologize or say his comments were wrong, he said he understood why Heyward wanted to stick up for younger players. 

"I get Cam supporting his teammates," Roethlisberger said. "I wasn't trying to bash anyone specifically, I was just making a broad stroke comment. I agree with him and I should've been more clear. The majority of guys on that team are team-first guys."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers Training Camp Recap: QBs, Calivn Austin, George Pickens All Impress

George Pickens, Calvin Austin Already Great Friends

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Trubisky and Pickens Building Deep Connection

Diontae Johnson Does Not Practice to Open Steelers Camp

Mitchell Trubisky Confident in Filling Ben Roethlisberger's Shoes

Diontae Johnson Leaves Camp Participation in Question

Mike Tomlin Shares Favorite Ben Roethlisberger Camp Story

Steelers Roster Projection: Only Two QBs, Another Signing Coming

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18754185_168388034_lowres (1)
Podcasts

Steelers Training Camp Recap: QBs, Calvin Austin, George Pickens All Impress

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin2 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (18)
News

Steelers Rookies George Pickens, Calvin Austin Already Great Friends

By Noah Strackbein4 hours ago
USATSI_18342182_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Let the Pranks Begin at Steelers Training Camp

By Noah Strackbein4 hours ago
USATSI_18503649_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Camp Takeaways: Fans Already Booing Trubisky

By Noah Strackbein18 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (17)
AllSteelers+

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Trubisky and Pickens Growing Deep Connection

By Noah Strackbein19 hours ago
USATSI_18504563_168388034_lowres
News

Diontae Johnson Not Practicing to Open Steelers Camp

By Stephen Thompson20 hours ago
USATSI_18503661_168388034_lowres
News

Mitchell Trubisky Confident in Filling Ben Roethlisberger's Shoes

By Noah Strackbein22 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (16)
News

Cam Heyward Responds to Ben Roethlisberger's 'Selfish' Comments

By Noah Strackbein23 hours ago