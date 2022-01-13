Steelers Know All They’ve Got to Do Is Give Ben Roethlisberger a Shot

The Pittsburgh Steelers know their best chance at getting out of Kansas City is giving Big Ben an opportunity at the end.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense labels a "good defense" as one that walks out of a stadium with a win.

For nine game this season, the Steelers defense has been classified as "good," and in many, they've worked hand-in-hand with their quarterback and kicker to meet that mark.

"We've definitely won our fair-share of close games in the past," defensive captain Cameron Heyward said. "We've hardened because of it, but that's not indicative of how the [Chiefs] game is going to be played out."

In his 18-year career, Ben Roethlisberger has orchestrated 53 game-winning drives for the Steelers. Against the Kansas City Chiefs, a double-digit favorite heading into their Wildcard matchup, Pittsburgh knows all they need to do is give Roethlisberger a chance.

"Boz, I don't know how many game-winners he's hit. I could remember we went up to Cincinnati and we needed every one of his field goals. You can write a book just on Ben's comeback or go-ahead scores," Heyward said. "You give him a chance and he's going to do it. And as a defense, we're banging on our heads because all we've got to do is give him a shot to just go win it."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

T.J. Watt Denied Record-Breaking Sack

NFL Analyst Blasts Steelers Playoff Appearance

Ben Roethlisberger on No One Giving Steelers Chance vs. Chiefs

Bear Request to Interview Steelers Executive for GM Job

Steelers Will Leave Center Position Open for Competition