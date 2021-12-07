Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    Ben Roethlisberger Says Shoulder Hurts More Than Elbow This Year

    The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback provides a health update.
    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger isn't dealing with much, or any, pain in his elbow anymore. Right now, his biggest health concern is his throwing shoulder.  

    Roethlisberger is two years removed from reconstructive surgery on his right elbow. Last season, he mentioned multiple times that he felt better than he has in years. This season, it's no different. 

    "It's just a different spot in my arm," Roethlisberger said. "It's more my shoulder that hurts than my elbow. My elbow feels great thanks to the doctors."

    The 39-year-old has had a right shoulder injury listed on the Steelers' practice report for most of the season. Roethlisberger said it's simply something that comes with age, though. 

    "I've thrown, I wish someone can keep track, a million throws in my life. At this point, your shoulder starts to wear down a little bit. Just like any quarterback, your arm starts to hurt a little bit."

    Roethlisberger has yet to miss a game this season due to injury. Chances are that doesn't change for the ailments he's currently dealing with. 

