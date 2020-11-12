Steelers Expect Ben Roethlisberger to Start vs. Bengals

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are expecting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to be available by Sunday's Week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Tuesday, the Steelers placed Roethlisberger, inside linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Samuels and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins on Reserve/COVID-19.

All four were considered "high risk" contact with tight end Vance McDonald, who tested positive for COVID-19 Monday morning.

To become eligible to play, all four close contact players need to pass back-to-back COVID-19 tests and show no symptoms before Saturday. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac reported Tuesday that Roethlisberger did test negative once this week.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that the team will continue to prepare a gameplan with Roethlisberger virtually. Both Mason Rudolph and Josh Dobbs are working first-team reps in place of Roethlisberger during practice.

"This guy has been doing his job for 17 years," Tomlin said on Roethlisberger's inability to practice. "He's got snap experience that he can call upon. We are still going to work extremely hard virtually to prepare. A lot of his work is above the neck anyway in terms of preparation. I have very little concern about it, to be quite honest with you."

Then Thursday, offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner confirmed the team does expect Roethlisberger to be available, and start, in Sunday's game.

"We'll prepare and continue to prepare is as Ben's playing," Fichtner told local media. "As of this point right now, he hasn't missed a rep because he hasn't practiced on Wednesdays anyways. I know from a mental standpoint that he'll be ready to go."

Roethlisberger can partake in the team's walkthrough on Saturday if he passes his COVID-19 tests and shows no symptoms. Fichtner said in years past, he does know of times the quarterback played on Sunday after not practicing throughout the week.

The offense is working with Rudolph and Dobbs at quarterback at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. If last minute, Roethlisberger is not able to return by Sunday, the Steelers do have a plan in place for both quarterbacks.

"I don't know that there'd be a lot of changing," Fichtner said about the gameplan. "... Like every week, when we meet Saturday nights, we talk about certain things in the plan that you like, that you want to get called, that you feel very comfortable with. Anytime a backup's a play away from playing."

Fichtner said there are a "handful" of plays Rudolph and Dobbs are most comfortable with if needed to play. He didn't confirm but did not deny that both quarterbacks could see the field Sunday if Roethlisberger cannot play.

"Both of them to this point have worked their tails off to put themselves in that conversation," Fichtner said on the possibility of both quarterbacks playing. "I would be confident in any one of those scenarios."

