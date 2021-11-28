Skip to main content
    November 28, 2021
    Ben Roethlisberger on Staying in Game Despite Blowout

    Ben Roethlisberger said there's questions to be answered in situations like the Pittsburgh Steelers were in.
    Despite a 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, many of the Pittsburgh Steelers' older starters didn't leave the game in Week 12. 

    One of those players who played until the final snap is 39-year-old quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Why? Because there's something about those blowouts that show "heart" that is embedded in the "Steeler way."

    "Games like this show a lot down the stretch of the game," Roethlisberger said. "It shows about a person, a team's character, their heart."

    The Steelers veteran quarterback said there are questions that are answered when a team is down big, and many players showed answers to those questions. 

