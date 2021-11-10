Ben Roethlisberger Tells Story of Learning Who Pat Freiermuth Was

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback had no idea who his team just drafted.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had no idea who tight end Pat Freiermuth was when he was drafted.

The 17-year veteran was out to dinner with his wife when he got the notification about the Steelers' second-round draft pick. He looked up and said "I have no idea who that is."

Roethlisberger then got a text from his former coach Bruce Arians, who said Freiermuth is the closest thing to Heath Miller he's ever seen. The rest is history.

