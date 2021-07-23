Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Search

Watch: Ben Roethlisberger Talks Steelers Young O-Line, Changes in Offense and 'Stricter Than Tom Brady' Diet

It's a different year for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger addressed the media following the team's first training camp practice at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. 

While the offense learns a new playbook, Roethlisberger is also focused on a brand new offensive line. He also discusses the reports of him being on a diet "stricter than Tom Brady's." 

The Steelers will stay at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex through Sunday. Next week, they head to Heinz Field for Week 2 of training camp.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Antoine Brooks to Start at Nickelback

Steelers Announce Starting Center for Hall of Fame Game

Would Steelers Start Ingram Over Highsmith?

Vince Williams Announces Retirement

Devin Bush Reportedly Cleared for Training Camp

Steven Nelson Might Have Found New NFL Team

Steelers to Open and Close Hall of Fame Speeches

Steelers Sign Melvin Ingram, Swap O-Linemen

Do Steelers Add Malik Hooker or Trade for Xavien Howard?

Steelers Sign Melvin Ingram

Screen Shot 2021-07-22 at 5.44.34 PM
News

Watch: Big Ben Talks Young O-Line, Changes in Offense and 'Stricter Than Tom Brady' Diet

2021_OTA_0602ce_0506
News

Steelers Will Test Antoine Brooks Jr. As First Starting Nickelback

2021_OTA_0526ce_0345
News

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers Starting Center for Hall of Fame Game

USATSI_11951699_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Would Steelers Really Start Melvin Ingram Over Alex Highsmith?

Untitled design (82)
Podcasts

AllSteelers Talk: How Do You Pick Between Vince Williams, Big Ben and Melvin Ingram?

USATSI_13853033_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers LB Vince Williams Announces Retirement

2021_OTA_0602ce_0631
News

Steelers' Devin Bush Reportedly Cleared for Training Camp

KSR_0793
News

Steelers Finish Signing Rookie Class, Inking Third Round Pick Kendrick Green