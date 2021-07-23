Watch: Big Ben Talks Young O-Line, Changes in Offense and 'Stricter Than Tom Brady' Diet

It's a different year for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger addressed the media following the team's first training camp practice at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

While the offense learns a new playbook, Roethlisberger is also focused on a brand new offensive line. He also discusses the reports of him being on a diet "stricter than Tom Brady's."

The Steelers will stay at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex through Sunday. Next week, they head to Heinz Field for Week 2 of training camp.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

