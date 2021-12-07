Ben Roethlisberger Lobbies for T.J. Watt as NFL MVP

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has played with some of the best defensive players in team history, and T.J. Watt is on that list.

Watt has 16 sacks through 10 games this season and is on pace to beat Michael Strahan's single-season record. For the third year in a row, Watt's name is being mentioned as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, but Roethlisberger believes he should receive even more.

"I think T.J. is seriously one of the best players I've ever played against, and I've played against some really good defensive guys," Roethlisberger said. "He truly is a special player. I'm glad I've never been sacked by him, because he's not allowed to get close to me. But he's a game-changer and a game-wrecker."

Roethlisberger said he's been around players with the impact Watt brings, naming Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu as an example of the company Watt is in.

"To be a game-changer on defense is something completely special," Roethlisberger said. "He should be recognized more than just the Defensive Player of the Year. I don't know who else is the Defensive Player of the Year other than that guy. He should absolutely get MVP votes as well, because that's the kind of player he is."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

How Far Back Are the Steelers?

Five Thoughts: Big Ben's Last Ride is Going to Get Even Rockier

Steelers Unlikely to Have Two Players Against Vikings

Diontae Johnson Inspired Minkah Fitzpatrick to Improve This Season

John Leglue on Being Thrown Into Steelers-Ravens Rivalry

Lamar Jackson Credits T.J. Watt for Failed 2-Point Conversion