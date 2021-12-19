Ben Roethlisberger Jokes About Sitting on Tunnel Steps During Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback took a moment to himself late in one of his final home games.

PITTSBURGH -- If you watched the broadcast of the Pittsburgh Steelers versus Tennessee Titans game in Week 15, you probably caught a moment that grabbed your attention.

The CBS crew played a video of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger sitting by himself on the tunnel steps during the second half of the game.

Why was he taking a moment to himself? Well, the 39-year-old didn't want to talk much about it, but did crack a pretty funny joke about breaking a rushing record.

We may never know why Roethlisberger was by himself in that stairwell, but it's not too unbelievable to think the thought of his Heinz Field career coming to an end has something to do with it.

