Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ben Roethlisberger Jokes About Sitting on Tunnel Steps During Game

    The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback took a moment to himself late in one of his final home games.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- If you watched the broadcast of the Pittsburgh Steelers versus Tennessee Titans game in Week 15, you probably caught a moment that grabbed your attention. 

    The CBS crew played a video of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger sitting by himself on the tunnel steps during the second half of the game.

    Why was he taking a moment to himself? Well, the 39-year-old didn't want to talk much about it, but did crack a pretty funny joke about breaking a rushing record. 

    We may never know why Roethlisberger was by himself in that stairwell, but it's not too unbelievable to think the thought of his Heinz Field career coming to an end has something to do with it. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    James Harrison Congratulates T.J. Watt for Breaking Sack Record

    Chris Wormley Dealing With Groin Injury

    Read More

    Defense Pushes Steelers to Comeback Over Titans

    Pat Freiermuth Leaves Titans Game After Hit to Head

    T.J. Watt Breaks Single-Season Sack Record

    Ben Roethlisberger Moves to 5th All-Time on Passing List

    Steelers Don't Need to Live a Life After Joe Haden

     

    Untitled (1180 x 750 px)
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger Jokes About Sitting on Tunnel Steps During Game

    10 seconds ago
    USATSI_17386106_168388034_lowres
    News

    James Harrison Congratulates T.J. Watt on Breaking Sack Record

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_17385324_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers DE Chris Wormley Dealing With Groin Injury

    42 minutes ago
    USATSI_17385456_168388034_lowres
    News

    Defense Leads Steelers to Comeback Win Over Titans

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16978571_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth Leaves Titans Game After Hit to Head

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17302114_168388034_lowres
    News

    T.J. Watt Breaks Steelers Single-Season Sack Record

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17209934_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger Passes Phillip Rivers on All-Time Passing List

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17028959_168388034_lowres
    News

    Titans Inactives vs. Steelers

    5 hours ago