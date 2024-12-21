Steelers WR Suffers Hip Injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to get ravaged by injuries, as they announced that wide receiver Ben Skowronek sustained a hip injury against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday afternoon and is questionable to return.
He was seen running into the Steelers' locker room on the FOX broadcast of the contest in the middle of a 10-play, 73-yard drive that resulted in a MyCole Pruitt touchdown.
Skowronek is currently Pittsburgh's leading receiver on the day, as he's hauled in two catches for 25 yards, both of which are single-game highs for him this season.
The Steelers are already short-handed at the position, as George Pickens is out for his third-consecutive game with a hamstring injury.
Furthermore, Pittsburgh is playing without the likes of Justin Fields (abdominal), cornerback Donte Jackson (back), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (groin) and safety DeShon Elliott (hamstring) while cornerback Joey Porter Jr. suffered a calf injury against the Ravens and is also questionable to return.
Skowronek, known as a special teams ace, has quickly endeared himself to Steelers fans since joining the team's practice squad in August. He was on the reserve/injured list for nearly two months before being activated ahead of the team's Week 10 matchup with the Washington Commanders.
