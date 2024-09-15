Steelers Bench First-Rounder Broderick Jones
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones is heading to the bench for the team's Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos, as the team put out a new starting lineup to start their second game.
Troy Fautanu is primed to make his NFL debut versus Denver as the Steelers' starting right tackle opposite of left tackle Dan Moore Jr., who appears to be healthy after dealing with an ankle injury following the team's win over the Falcons.
The move comes on the precipice of Fautanu's recovery from an MCL sprain he suffered during a preseason game against the Houston Texans on Aug. 9.
Fautanu, Pittsburgh's first-round pick out of Washington at No. 20 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, began last week as a limited participant in practice being elevated to a full participant on the Thursday ahead of the team's season opener with the Atlanta Falcons.
He did not appear in the Week 1 contest, but he received first-team reps over recent days while not appearing on the injury report leading into Week 2.
That, of course, renders Jones as the odd man out. He started 10 games at right tackle and one at left as a rookie last season, giving up four sacks and a total of 29 pressures over 766 snaps across that stretch.
Jones played 69 snaps against Atlanta last Sunday, picking up a 50.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus along the way while allowing two sacks, which tied for the most among tackles during Week 1.
It's a tough pill to swallow for the second-year player, who still holds a ton of potential and should still factor into the Steelers' future plans. For now, though, the team has prioritized getting Fautanu back on the field while sticking with the steady option in Moore Jr.
In the meantime, Jones, who was Pittsburgh's 2023 first-rounder, will have time to hone his craft and develop his game while also providing some versatility at either tackle spot as a reserve.
