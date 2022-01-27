Skip to main content
Player(s)
Ben Roethlisberger
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Former Steelers Coach Bill Cowher Congratulates Ben Roethlisberger on Retirement

Ben Roethlisberger's first NFL coach reflects on their time with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While Pittsburgh Steelers fans, players and organization members take time to honor Ben Roethlisberger on his retirement, his former coach, Bill Cowher made sure to drop his congratulations as well. 

"It was an honor to coach Ben," Cowher wrote. "He truly represents what a Pittsburgh Steeler is. He gave his heart and soul to the Steelers organization and the Pittsburgh community. He played with grit, determination and resiliency and his passion for the game was evident throughout his career."

Bill Cowher spent three seasons with Roethlisberger, going 15-1 in his rookie season before winning Super Bowl XL the following year.

"He is a winner," Cowher wrote. "From his rookie season, you knew that you always had a chance to win with Ben as your quarterback."

Roethlisberger walks away fifth all time in yards passing (64,088) and completions (5,440) and eighth in touchdowns (418). And with that "winner" mentality, he finishes his career trailing just Peyton Manning (54) in game-winning drives (53). 

