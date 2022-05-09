Steelers Bring in Former Bills GM for Second Interview

The Pittsburgh Steelers bring in their third candidate for a second-round GM interview.

The Pittsburgh Steelers bring in their third candidate for a second-round general manager interview as they continue to search for Kevin Colbert's replacement. This time, it's former Buffalo Bills GM Doug Whaley.

Whaley returns to his hometown of Pittsburgh to interview for their general manager position. This would be the third time he'd work for the Steelers, starting his career here in 1995 as an assistant in the personnel department. He spent a short time with the Seattle Seahawks before rejoining the Steelers in 1999 as their Pro Scouting Coordinator for the next 11 years.

Whaley was the Bills GM from 2013 until 2017 before being fired following a lack-luster few seasons with the team. He's currently working for the XFL as an executive.

The Steelers have also brought in Tennessee Titans' Ryan Cowden and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jon Spytek for second-round interviews.

