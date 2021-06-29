Steelers Boost O-Line in Latest 2022 Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers boost a pretty new offensive line group with their first round pick in 2022.

Not a quarterback? The Pittsburgh Steelers pick after the handful of expected passing stars in the 2022 NFL Draft and instead select a tackle, according to NFL Draft Bible.

Draft Bible predicts the Steelers use the 15th pick to select Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross.

"The Steelers are another team that has lost key players on their offensive line," Zack Patraw writes. "Cross is a prospect to watch, as he could be a player that has his draft stock rise very quickly throughout the evaluation process."

Chukwuma Okorafor is the only returning starter on the offensive line this season. He'll make the transition from right to left while Zach Banner moves into the starting right tackle role.

The Steelers used a fourth-round pick on tackle Dan Moore Jr. this offseason.

The Denver Broncos are predicted to select USC quarterback Kedon Slovis with the 16th pick in the 2022 draft. He's the fourth and final quarterback taken in the mock draft.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

