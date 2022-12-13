PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will divide the labor between both Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph as they begin preparation for the Carolina Panthers without quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Pickett has not yet been ruled out for Week 15 but is in concussion protocol. As of now, he's still working with doctors, who will decide his availability during the practice week. If he's unable to go, the Steelers will check both of their backups for the right decision.

Trubisky was the only other active quarterback against the Baltimore Ravens and therefore entered the game. He finished with 276 yards and a touchdown but also threw three interceptions, including two in the redzone.

Rudolph has not been active this season, but told media this week that he's stayed ready by spending extra time throwing after and before practice and focusing on film study.

"I’ve tried to stay consistent all year whether that’s with the film aspect or just prepping, doing what I can to help the other guys," he said. "It’s finding time to get a throw here or there during special teams (periods) and (individual portions). I put more pressure on myself to be perfect in individual in the short periods that I do have."

Head coach Mike Tomlin said he isn't looking further than tomorrow when it comes to his decision as there is so much uncertainty with Pickett. For the rookie to play he'll need to be cleared of protocol, practicing at least twice before being able to play.

"Really, I'm taking it day-by-day on a quarterback decision-making standpoint. [Pickett's] availability day-to-day is such a key component of it. I'm not even looking toward the end of the week, I'm really just looking at what tomorrow looks like and playing it by ear from that perspective.

"All three guys are sharp guys," Tomlin continued. "All three guys have been participants in our game-planning, particularly of late. And all three are capable of playing the position and playing the position at a high level within what we're doing, right now."

