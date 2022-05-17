The Pittsburgh Steelers scout has interest from two outside teams.

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain interested in promoting Brandon Hunt to general manager, but they aren't the only club eyeing up the current pro scout.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Hunt was recently in Buffalo interviewing for the Bills' vacant GM position.

Hunt is one of five candidates the Steelers have expressed interest in during their second-round interviews. Outside of the Bills, he has also interviewed for a front office opening with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Steelers have brought in Eagles' Andy Weidl, Tennessee Titans' Ryan Cowden, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jon Spytek and former Buffalo Bills GM Doug Whaley for second interviews.

