Skip to main content

Steelers Scout Brandon Hunt Interviews for Bills GM Job

The Pittsburgh Steelers scout has interest from two outside teams.

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain interested in promoting Brandon Hunt to general manager, but they aren't the only club eyeing up the current pro scout. 

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Hunt was recently in Buffalo interviewing for the Bills' vacant GM position. 

Hunt is one of five candidates the Steelers have expressed interest in during their second-round interviews. Outside of the Bills, he has also interviewed for a front office opening with the Philadelphia Eagles. 

The Steelers have brought in Eagles' Andy Weidl, Tennessee Titans' Ryan Cowden, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jon Spytek and former Buffalo Bills GM Doug Whaley for second interviews.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Predicted to Sign LT Eric Fisher

Drama Brewing Between Bengals and Jessie Bates

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chris Simms Ranks Kenny Pickett Second-Last QB in NFL

Vince Williams Becomes Local High School Coach

Steelers Sign Four Rookie Tryouts

Antonio Browns Asks to Retire a Steeler

Steelers Sign WR Tyler Snead After Tryout

Steelers Sign Arizona DT After Tryout

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_17486402_168388034_lowres
News

George Pickens Contract Details Released

By Noah Strackbein7 hours ago
USATSI_17479632_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Predicted to Sign Left Tackle Eric Fisher

By Noah Strackbein7 hours ago
USATSI_17035491_168388034_lowres
News

Drama Brewing Between Bengals and Jessie Bates

By Noah Strackbein9 hours ago
USATSI_18260217_168388034_lowres
News

Chris Simms Ranks Kenny Pickett Second-Last QB in NFL

By Noah Strackbein9 hours ago
USATSI_13483476_168388034_lowres
News

Former Steelers LB Vince Williams Becomes Local High School Coach

By Noah Strackbein9 hours ago
Wide Receivers Rookie Minicamp 2022 (1)
News

Steelers Waive Rico Bussey, John Simon

By Noah StrackbeinMay 16, 2022
USATSI_17435681_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign Four Rookie Tryouts

By Noah StrackbeinMay 16, 2022
USATSI_10989153_168388034_lowres
News

Antonio Brown Says He Wants to Retire With Steelers

By Noah StrackbeinMay 16, 2022