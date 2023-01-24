Steelers' Brian Flores Running Favorite to Land NFC Head Coach Job

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely lose senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores after a year with the defense. Early in the offseason, he's a candidate for a number of head coach and defensive coordinator openings, and is the running favorite to land one with the Arizona Cardinals.

Flores has +135 odds to be named the Cardinals' next head coach, according to BetOnline. He currently sits ahead of Sean Payton (5/1), Vance Joseph (5/1) and DeMarco Ryans (9/1).

Flores was reportedly set to interview with the Cardinals this week. He and Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort came up through the New England Patriots scouting department together early in their NFL careers. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Flores also did well interviewing for the head coaching job in 2018.

Flores has already interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings for defensive coordinator positions.

He also has 50/1 odds of being named the Denver Broncos head coach. Sean Payton leads that bet with 5/9 odds.

