Steelers Bring Back Veteran WR for Playoff Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers have reunited with wide receiver Scotty Miller ahead of the team's playoff matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, signing and elevating him from the practice squad alongside fellow wideout Jamal Agnew.
Miller was released from the active roster on Thursday, opening up a spot that has now been filled by offensive lineman Calvin Anderson following his return from the reserve/injured list.
Miller had seen his involvement in the offense slowly fade upon the addition of Mike Williams as well as the return of Ben Skowronek from IR.
In 13 games during the regular season for Pittsburgh, the 27-year-old recorded five receptions for 69 yards.
Miller followed offensive coordinator Arthur Smith over from the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason, where he posted 11 catches for 161 yards and two scores last year.
He began his career as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who selected the Bowling Green product in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Miller hauled in 74 passes for a total of 924 yards and four touchdowns during his four-year and 50-game stint with the franchise, which included a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV alongside Tom Brady.
