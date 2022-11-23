Steelers Bring Back Master Teague, Sign WR

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding to their practice squad, signing running back Master Teague III and wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, the team announced.

This is Teague's second stint with the Steelers after spending some of training camp in Latrobe. The Ohio State alumn made some noise before suffering an untimely ankle injury. He ran six times for 31 yards in the team's preseason opener.

With Jaylen Warren nursing a hamstring injury, the Steelers seem to be adding a security blanket to their roster.

Bradley comes to Pittsburgh after spending two years with the Cleveland Browns. During his career, he caught nine passes for 121 yards.

He was recently drafted by the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL.

