Report: Steelers Bring Back OLB Ola Adeniyi

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding another name to their outside linebacker room, signing Ola Adeniyi, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Adeniyi returns to the Steelers for a second stint after spending the first three years of his career in Pittsburgh. He leaves the Tennessee Titans, where he played 19 games over the last two seasons, recording 2.5 sacks and 24 tackles.

Adeniyi made noise in Pittsburgh as an undrafted rookie out of Toledo. He eventually went on to play 32 games for the Steelers, primarily on special teams, and recording 25 tackles.

The move comes with some uncertainty along the defensive line. Chris Wormley suffered a significant knee injury in Week 14 and underwent surgery, likely ending his season.

Pittsburgh has also signed defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall from the New York Jets practice squad. The two moves could mean Wormley is shut down and another player is set to miss time, or be released.

Jamir Jones and Malik Reed remain at the bottom of the team's outside linebacker depth chart.

