Browns Receive Another Positive COVI-19 Test, Closing Facility Day Before Steelers Game

More troubles prior to the Pittsburgh Steelers' trip to FirstEnergy Stadium as the Cleveland Browns reportedly have more positive COVID-19 tests.

The Browns have struggled with an outbreak of the virus throughout the week. Their facility has been closed twice prior to Saturday and have six players and a coach on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. B.J. Goodson, Andrew Sendejo, Karl Joseph, Denzel Ward, Harrison Bryant and Malcolm Smith will all miss Sunday's game.

The team announced a member of the Browns' coaching staff received a positive test Saturday morning. This is their second coach to test positive after wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea tested positive earlier in the week.

As of now, no word has come from the NFL about the Browns vs. Steelers game. Cleveland has closed their facility and will work remotely for the remainder of the day.

