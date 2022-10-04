Steelers WR Calvin Austin Eligible to Return From IR

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could open the practice window for wide receiver Calvin Austin, who has been on Injured Reserve since the start of the regular season.

Austin suffered a lisfranc injury the day before the Steelers' preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks. He has not practiced since and started the year on IR.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said that Austin is now eligible to return to practice, opening his 21-day window for the team to activate him off IR. If they let the window expire, Austin will miss the remainder of the season.

"The quality of his work and what he does within that window often times determines what you do from there," Tomlin said.

Steelers safety Damontae Kazee is also eligible to return to practice. Kazee underwent wrist surgery after suffering a fracture in the final preseason game. He was reported to be out six weeks before his return.

