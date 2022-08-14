Skip to main content

Steelers Rookie Calvin Austin Dealing With Unknown Foot Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver showed up on the sideline with a mysterious injury.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers started their preseason without rookie wide receiver Calvin Austin, who spent the evening on the sideline in street clothes. 

Austin was spotted with a boot on his left foot. He has not been listed on the team's injury report this week and practiced during the last open practice before the game. Therefore, he likely suffered the injury during the final practice or the team's work through the day after. 

Austin was primed to be a major contributor for the Steelers' offense without Diontae Johnson or Chase Claypool taking the field. The fourth-round rookie has seen time at slot and the outside, and has been involved in several end-around and shuffle pass plays during camp. 

Head coach Mike Tomlin will likely address the injury after the game. The electric rookie has made a number of highlights during training camp. 

The Steelers started the game without nine players inactive and have suffered two injuries during the game.

