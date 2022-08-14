Steelers Rookie Calvin Austin Dealing With Unknown Foot Injury

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers started their preseason without rookie wide receiver Calvin Austin, who spent the evening on the sideline in street clothes.

Austin was spotted with a boot on his left foot. He has not been listed on the team's injury report this week and practiced during the last open practice before the game. Therefore, he likely suffered the injury during the final practice or the team's work through the day after.

Austin was primed to be a major contributor for the Steelers' offense without Diontae Johnson or Chase Claypool taking the field. The fourth-round rookie has seen time at slot and the outside, and has been involved in several end-around and shuffle pass plays during camp.

Head coach Mike Tomlin will likely address the injury after the game. The electric rookie has made a number of highlights during training camp.

The Steelers started the game without nine players inactive and have suffered two injuries during the game.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers CB Ahkello Witherspoon Suffers Injury vs. Seahawks

Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Seahawks Game

Steelers Players Who Will Not Play vs. Seahawks

Mason Rudolph Becomes Trade Option for Jets

QB Notebook: Kenny Pickett Will Play Most vs. Seahawks



Anthony McFarland Has Huge Opportunity Ahead of Him in Opener

Mitch Trubisky's Goals for Steelers Preseason Opener