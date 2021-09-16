Cam Heyward Believes He's Best in NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward says there's plenty of talent at his position, but he's the best.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle isn't worried about head coach Mike Tomlin calling him old. The 32-year-old has other comments motivating him.

"If I can be honest, there are a lot of other players who are really good at my position, but I don't see any reason why they're better than me," Heyward said. "That's just me being honest. I feel like I put in the work and I try to be the best d-lineman in the league."

Heyward's accolades make a strong case for his argument. The former first-round pick has earned four Pro Bowl appearances and two First-Team and one Second-Team All-Pro selections.

Heyward said he doesn't necessarily pay attention to who's being talked about as "the best," just what his teammate and his work say.

"Around my teammates and playing with this team, I feel like I'm the best d-lineman in the NFL."

Heyward's 11th season continues to make a case for best in the league. In Week 1, the team's defensive captain attributed a sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery on the way to a Steelers' victory.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

