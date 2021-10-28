Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Cam Heyward Jokes Playing Browns is Like High School Game

    For the Pittsburgh Steelers captain, that trip to Ohio is one of the best.
    PITTSBURGH -- No, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward doesn't think playing the Cleveland Browns is equivalent to playing a high school team, but traveling there feels like it. 

    Heyward spoke to media about Browns Week and joked that his favorite part is that "it's close." 

    "It's a two-hour bus drive," Heyward laughed. "I've been there before I started playing here when O-State played Toledo there. It's a fun arena to play in and a fun stadium. I look forward to playing there. Ohio games are always fun for me." 

    Heyward said he doesn't mind the bus rides as a professional and that the game actually has a high school feel to it. 

    "It's like they're right down the street," Heyward said. "It's like a high school game. You look forward to those high school regional games. Everybody knows everybody. Everybody's pretty familiar with everybody. We're going to have our work cut out for us. We know everybody is watching in the division."

    The Steelers will make that bus ride this Sunday for their first game with the Browns this season. Cleveland is 4-3 while the Steelers come out of the bye week 3-3. 

