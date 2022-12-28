Steelers DT Cam Heyward Named AFC Player of the Week
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers captain Cam Heyward was a force to be reckoned with during the team's Week 16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. And after a two-sack performance, the defensive tackle was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
Heyward finished the night with seven tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and a pass deflection.
"He played his [explicit] tonight," linebacker T.J. Watt said after the game. "He does every week, and that's what's crazy. He was in the backfield every single play and I'm super happy for him because I know what he puts into this."
This is Heyward's third Defensive Player of the Week honor in his career, the first two coming in Weeks 4 and 12 in 2017. He's also the third Steeler to be named Defensive Player of the Week this season, following Minkah Fitzpatrick (Week 1) and Alex Highsmith (Week 10).
