Steelers' Cam Heyward Tells Devin Bush to Calm Down on Twitter Rants

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cameron Heyward has spoken regarding inside linebacker Devin Bush and his consistent Twitter posts.

Bush, who caught the attention of many Steelers fans during a week-long Twitter bend, hasn't been the team's most popular player. Tweets criticizing content creators and a retweet of a disturbing cat video left fans unfollowing the linebacker and hoping a teammate or coach would put an end to the rants.

Well, Heyward has finally spoken. The defensive end replied to Bush's tweet reading "Welcome to the mind of a psycho" by telling him to calm down.

Bush hasn't been as active on the social media app as of late. He quote tweeted a video of Tennessee Titans running back Darrynton Evans using his tweets for a motivational video but has stayed relatively quiet besides.

Heyward could've been joking with his comment, but he could also be stepping up as the team's captain. Bush hasn't replied and has only tweeted out "Real Raw Authentic" since Heyward's comment.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

