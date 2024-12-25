All Steelers

Steelers DT Injured vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense suffered a big blow against the Chiefs.

Dec 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) celebrates with fans following a game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers lost one of their biggest names in Week 17 after defensive tackle Cam Heyward limped off the field with trainers during the fourth quarter.

Following a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce, attention turned to Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward, who remained down on the field after the play. With trainers surrounding him, Heyward was able to stand and walk off under his own power, but moved slowly, heading straight for the blue medical tent.

At the time of his departure, it was unknown what his injury was.

The Steelers defensive star has had one of his best seasons, recording eight sacks and 11 tackles for loss. Prior to his departure against the Chiefs, he recorded three tackles.

Without Heyward, the Steelers will turn to Isaiahh Loudermilk to fill the void at defensive tackle. Nose tackle Keeanu Benton could also move over from the middle, being replaced by Montravius Adams if needed.

This is a developing story. Steelers On SI will cotninue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

