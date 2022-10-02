Steelers DT Cam Heyward Returns After Arm Injury vs. Jets

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steeler defensive captain Cam Heyward appears to have suffered an upper-body injury during the first half of Week 4 against the New York Jets.

Heyward was spotted with trainers on the sideline working on his left arm/elbow. After slight evaluation on the sideline, they took him to the medical tent and began working tests on him. They then began tapping his arm.

Without Heyward, the Steelers are thin at defensive line. DeMarvin Leal, Tyson Alualu and Chris Wormley would rotate to fill the void, with Leal also working on the outside with Malik Reed and Alex Highsmith.

The team has not yet announced the injury.

All Steelers will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: Heyward returned to the field after being looked at by trainers for an extended period of time.

