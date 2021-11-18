Skip to main content
    November 18, 2021
    Someone Should've Told Cam Heyward the Penguins Were Up for Sale

    The Pittsburgh Steelers captain reacts to the Penguins being sold to a Boston group.
    PITTSBURGH -- In somewhat surprising news, the Pittsburgh Penguins are reportedly being sold to the Fenway Sports Group, a Boston company who also owns the Red Sox. 

    Pittsburgh Steelers captain Cam Heyward said he was "shi" by the news of the Penguins, who have won the Stanley Cup twice during his time in the city. 

    Heyward also said he would've liked to see the company who bought the Penguins be from Pittsburgh, and wished someone told him in case he wanted to get in on the deal. 

    As always, the Steelers defensive captain brings plenty of character to the important topics. 

