Steelers DT Cam Heyward Gives Positive Update on Ankle Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers looked like they lost their star defender for a moment.

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got a pretty big scare during their final training camp practice when defensive tackle Cam Heyward went down with an injury. 

After staying on the field after a play in seven shots, Heyward walked off with trainers on his own power. He was then evaluated and had his left ankle wrapped why he stayed on the bench. Minutes later he was carted off the field. 

Heyward did return, wearing street clothes but nothing around his ankle. He then spoke after practice and gave a positive update on what occurred. 

Heyward clarified that he feels fine after getting it checked on by the team doctor. He isn't expected to play in the Steelers' second preseason game, but said he doesn't feel he'll miss time because of the injury. 

Isaiahh Loudermilk is dealing with a rib injury but did return to practice for the Steelers. He would replace Heyward if the defensive tackle did miss a game. 

