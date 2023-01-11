Steelers' Cam Heyward Responds to Retirement Thoughts

The Pittsburgh Steelers captain says he needs to think about his family and the team.

PITTSBURGH -- There has been some news circulating around Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward and his future in the NFL.

After the Steelers' Week 18 win over the Cleveland Browns, Heyward said he wasn't certain if the team would want him back for another season because of his age and his cap hit. The 33-year-old is set to take on $22 million in cap space next season but is coming off a 10.5 sack year in 2022.

"You never know if they want me back or not," Heyward said. "I say it every year. I would like to be back but you never know. There is the business side of things. NFL, not for long. I want to be back. I would like to be a Steeler but you don't know what's going on in the future."

When asked about it during his year-end press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin wasn't having Heyward's worry about being released.

"Cam is the same type of guy that will put a tape job with his last name on the front of his helmet in a training camp-like setting. That's what makes him who he is," Tomlin said. "He takes none of this for granted, and that's just an expression of that. Just like when he puts his last name on his helmet in a training camp-like setting. He is special because he has a special approach, because he is legitimately humble and hardworking, and he takes none of this for granted, so that's probably what that was."

So, the next train of thought would be retirement. The Steelers have been in situations before where they have asked aging stars to retire before they necessarily wanted to - most recently Ben Roethlisberger.

But according to Heyward, he's not going anywhere.

"I don't think I'm retiring right now," Heyward said on his podcast, ' Not Just Football'. "I gotta give my body time to rest. ... I want to keep playing. I want to continue to be a Pittsburgh Steeler."

Heyward said he'll take some time and relax before seeing if he's ready to go another year.

"When I do something, I put my whole heart into it," Heyward said. "But I have to do what's best for me. I have to do what's best for my family. I have to see if I can play up to the standard that they want as well."

Heyward has two years remaining on his contract, both with $22 million cap hits. When his current deal is up, he'll be 35-years-old and on the verge of his 36th birthday.

