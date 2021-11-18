Cam Heyward Responds to Warren Sapp Calling Him Out

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward says there's no relationship between him and Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, and that he did not see the social media comment coming.

Earlier in the week, Sapp tweeted out a photo of the Week 11 Sunday Night Football advertisement featuring a picture of Heyward. In the caption, Sapp wrote "Who's #97?"

Heyward responded, saying "bet" on Twitter, but was later asked about it during a media session.

The Steelers All-Pro said he won't put words in Sapp's mouth after the post.

"He said what he said," Heyward said. "I'll be ready on Sunday."

