Steelers' Cam Heyward Named Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Finalist

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cameron Heyward joins eight others as finalists for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward is one of eight finalists announced for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

Heyward, the Steelers' defensive captain and two-time All-Pro, joins Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, Colts defensive end Justin Houston, Patriots receiver Matthew Slater, Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David, Eagles center Jason Kelce and 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk as finalists. 

The Rooney Sportsmanship Award is given to the players "who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition," according to the league. 

The award was created in 2014 in honor of late Steelers president and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr.

This season, Heyward has accumulated 42 tackles, three sacks and 17 quarterback hits. He was awarded the NFL's Week 1 Community MVP for the first installment of his Little Free Libraries throughout the Pittsburgh community. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

