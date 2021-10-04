Steelers CB Cam Sutton Suffers Injury vs. Packers

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton had his day end early against the Green Bay Packers. The team announced he was ruled out prior to the end of the fourth quarter.

Sutton had one tackle before leaving the game. The Steelers defense allowed 248 passing yards and two touchdowns to Aaron Rodgers and company.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that the team did not have much update following the game but Sutton will continue to be evaluated. Tomlin is scheduled to speak to the media on Tuesday and provide more information.

James Pierre and Justin Layne are behind Sutton on the depth chart. The Steelers also have Ahkello Witherspoon on the active roster.

Kevin Dotson also suffered an injury in Week 4.

