Steelers CB Cam Sutton Will Play vs. Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have their starting cornerback for Week 5.

BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have cornerback Cam Sutton on the field for Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills. 

Sutton was listed as questionable with a groin and hamstring injury. He was limited during the practice week and was the team's only injury tag heading into the game. But following pre-game warmups, the starting cornerback will take the field. 

Sutton was one of many injuries on both offense and defense for the Steelers this week. By their last practice, nine players were on the injury report, seven on defense and two on offense. 

Terrell Edmunds (concussion) and Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) were the only two ruled out. Diontae Johnson (groin), Mason Cole (foot), Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), Levi Wallace (foot), Cam Heyward (elbow/ankle) and Chris Wormley (ankle) are all active despite missing practice time throughout the week.

The Steelers officially made seven players inactive.

