Cam Heyward Apologizes for Punching Justin Herbert

The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain said there was nothing intentional behind the blow.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cameron Heyward addressed the alleged punch to Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert after the game.

"To be honest, I was running after the ball and I caught my hand under so when I was trying to get back up, I couldn't get up and I fell back on him," Heyward said. "I know it looks terrible. There was nothing malicious behind it. I don't think I was trying to punch him."

Heyward caught the internet's attention quickly after replay showed an apparent punch to Herbert's stomach. The defensive tackle apologized for the moment afterwards and said he meant nothing harmful by it.

"I know it looks worse than it is in slow motion," Heyward said. "I'm sorry if I did anything to offend anybody. I wish I said more to Justin after it but there was nothing behind it."

