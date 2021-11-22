Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Steelers DT Cam Heyward Apologizes for Punching Justin Herbert

    The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain said there was nothing intentional behind the blow.
    Author:

    Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cameron Heyward addressed the alleged punch to Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert after the game. 

    "To be honest, I was running after the ball and I caught my hand under so when I was trying to get back up, I couldn't get up and I fell back on him," Heyward said. "I know it looks terrible. There was nothing malicious behind it. I don't think I was trying to punch him."

    Heyward caught the internet's attention quickly after replay showed an apparent punch to Herbert's stomach. The defensive tackle apologized for the moment afterwards and said he meant nothing harmful by it.

    "I know it looks worse than it is in slow motion," Heyward said. "I'm sorry if I did anything to offend anybody. I wish I said more to Justin after it but there was nothing behind it."

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    Steelers Leave L.A. With Three Injuries

    Steelers Comeback Falls Shorts vs. Chargers

    J.C. Hassenauer Injured vs. Chargers

    Eric Ebron Suffers Injury vs. Chargers

    Film Room: Big Ben Leads NFL in Go Routes

    USATSI_17209539_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger Takes Us Through Week With COVID

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17210556_168388034_lowres
    News

    Cam Heyward Apologizes for Punching Justin Herbert

    18 minutes ago
    USATSI_15376380_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Leave L.A. With Three Injuries

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17209927_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Comeback Falls Short vs. Chargers

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_16929677_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers RB Najee Harris Returns to Game vs. Chargers

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17209299_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers TE Eric Ebron Questionable to Return vs. Chargers

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_16739686_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Najee Harris Being Evaluated for Concussion

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_16911560_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers CB Arthur Maulet Being Evaluated for Concussion

    8 hours ago