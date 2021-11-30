Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Cam Heyward Isn't Happy With Chase Claypool's 'Play Music at Practice' Suggestion

    The Pittsburgh Steelers captain hopes this is a joke.
    Author:

    Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward wasn't pleased with the request to play music during practice by wide receiver Chase Claypool. 

    During his media availability, Claypool suggested playing music at practice can help improve moral while the Steelers try to bounce back from two-straight losses.

    "We have music in the warm ups and that, so it's fun," Claypool said. "People are dancing, having fun. So I think maybe music would make practice more more fun and little more uptempo."

    Heyward, during an appearance on the DVE Morning Show, said he hopes Claypool was joking. 

    "I hope he was kidding because as soon as he said it I was literally about to rip the speaker out," Heyward said. "That is not what we need right now. It’s X’s & O’s and it’s execution."

    When told Claypool likely wasn't kidding, Heyward said, "Well then he’s gonna be in shock because there’s not gonna be anything played during practice."

