Publish date:
Cam Heyward Says He Was Not Coming Out of Bengals Game
It doesn't matter what the score of the Pittsburgh Steelers game is.
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain says he was not coming out despite the blowout to the Cincinnati Bengals.
"I'm here for four quarters," Heyward said. "You will never see me shy away from that."
Heyward said it doesn't matter how close the game is, there are reasons to be on the field and he's not leaving it early. As long as the team allows him to stay in a game, he's doing so.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Read More
Pat Freiermuth Being Evaluated for Concussion
Robert Spillane Leaves Bengals Game With Injury
Najee Harris Talks About Thanksgiving at Mike Tomlin's
Former Steelers LB Slams Devin Bush
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook