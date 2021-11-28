Cam Heyward Says He Was Not Coming Out of Bengals Game

It doesn't matter what the score of the Pittsburgh Steelers game is.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain says he was not coming out despite the blowout to the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I'm here for four quarters," Heyward said. "You will never see me shy away from that."

Heyward said it doesn't matter how close the game is, there are reasons to be on the field and he's not leaving it early. As long as the team allows him to stay in a game, he's doing so.

