    •
    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    Cam Heyward Reflects on Best Memories of Ben Roethlisberger

    From a fan to a teammate, Cam Heyward has plenty of memories of his Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Cameron Heyward is still waiting for his moment with a Lombardi Trophy during his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but as Ben Roethlisberger's winds down, he's looking back at his quarterback's success. 

    Heyward spoke about the moments he remembers with Roethlisberger, both as a teammate and a spectator, and said he's known from the start that Big Ben was a competitor. 

    "I thought I was one of the luckier ones, not many guys can say they've played with a Hall of Fame quarterback," Heyward said. "Just the moments we've had, the plays he's made, the leadership he's shown, the growth he's had in his career. I'm appreciative of it. Ben has always been a fighter, always given us a chance."

    That fighter mentality awarded Roethlisberger two Super Bowl rings and countless memories with the black and gold. 

    Heyward has plenty of moments he remembers with No. 7, and while his first one is a fake spike against the Dallas Cowboys that didn't end as it should've, his second is a winning drive against the Arizona Cardinals.

    "I remember when I used to watch Ben," Heyward said Friday. "I remember that Super Bowl game playing Arizona. He's made some moments. I've been appreciative just to be his teammate, just want to send him off with everything I can."

