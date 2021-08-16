Steelers Clear $6 Million in Cap Space by Converting Stephon Tuitt's Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to create excess cap space prior to the season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have converted $7.925 million of defensive end Stephon Tuitt's contract into a signing bonus, according to ESPN's Field Yates. The restructure will create $6.34 million in available cap space.

The Steelers recently restructured inside linebacker Joe Schobert's contract, converting $2.36 million to a signing bonus. The Jaguars also paid $3.65 million of his salary, leaving Pittsburgh with a $1.35 million cap hit.

The Steelers are negotiating with outside linebacker T.J. Watt for a long-term extension that should include a hefty signing bonus.

After the Tuitt conversion, Pittsburgh now has between $15 and $16 million in available cap space. General manager Kevin Colbert said during training camp he plans to keep money for in-season flexibility.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

