Skip to main content

Steelers Name Five Captains for 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their 2022 captains.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have named their 2022 team captains, selecting five players. 

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky, running back Najee Harris, defensive end Cam Heyward, linebacker T.J. Watt and safety Miles Killebrew will lead the team into the 2022 season. 

For Heyward, this is his eighth year as team captain. Watt returns as captain for the second time, his first being in 2020. For Trubisky, he's named captain in his first year with the team. Killibrew will lead the special teams in his second year with the team. 

Trubisky being named captain could indicate he'll be named the starter for the season. Kenny Pickett is expected to be the backup with Mason Rudolph as the third QB. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Way-Too-Early Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Finds OT, CB if Drafting Today

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers Rework Malik Reed Contract Following Trade

Steelers Add Three More Players to Practice Squad

Steelers Place Damonte Kazee, Calvin Austin on IR, Re-Sign Allen and Scott

Jaylen Warren's Surreal Moment of Making Steelers Roster

Steelers Trade for OL Jesse Davis

Alex Leatherwood Becomes Available for Steelers

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18880748_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Round Out Practice Squad with Three Additions

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18867839_168388034_lowres
News

What's Next: Steelers Week 1 Plans Before Cincinnati

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_16622076_168388034_lowres
News

Browns Sign Former Steelers OL Joe Haeg

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_17428201_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Way-Too-Early Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Finds OT, CB if Drafting Today

By Derrick Bell
USATSI_18940624_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign Jason Huntley, Renell Wren to Practice Squad

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18476563_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Rework Malik Reed Contract Following Trade

By Noah Strackbein
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (6)
Podcasts

Final Thoughts on Steelers New Roster

By Noah Strackbein and Derrick Bell
USATSI_16766625_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Add LB Jamir Jones, Release Derrek Tuszka

By Stephen Thompson