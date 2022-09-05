Steelers Name Five Captains for 2022

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have named their 2022 team captains, selecting five players.

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky, running back Najee Harris, defensive end Cam Heyward, linebacker T.J. Watt and safety Miles Killebrew will lead the team into the 2022 season.

For Heyward, this is his eighth year as team captain. Watt returns as captain for the second time, his first being in 2020. For Trubisky, he's named captain in his first year with the team. Killibrew will lead the special teams in his second year with the team.

Trubisky being named captain could indicate he'll be named the starter for the season. Kenny Pickett is expected to be the backup with Mason Rudolph as the third QB.

