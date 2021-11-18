Steelers DT Carlos Davis Returns to Practice

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Carlos Davis returned to practice on Thursday, opening his 21-day window of activation.

Davis remains on Injured Reserve with a knee injury that has sidelined him since Week 1. The Steelers now have 21 days to activate him back to the 53-man roster before he remains on IR for the remainder of the season.

Davis is the team's seventh-round pick in 2020. He played in seven games last season and was on the field for 20% of the Steelers defensive snaps in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

Davis would join Isaiah Buggs, Henry Mondeaux and Isaiahh Loudermilk as the Steelers' possible fill-ins at nose tackle.

