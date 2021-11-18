Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers DT Carlos Davis Returns to Practice

    The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman hasn't played since Week 1.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Carlos Davis returned to practice on Thursday, opening his 21-day window of activation. 

    Davis remains on Injured Reserve with a knee injury that has sidelined him since Week 1. The Steelers now have 21 days to activate him back to the 53-man roster before he remains on IR for the remainder of the season. 

    Davis is the team's seventh-round pick in 2020. He played in seven games last season and was on the field for 20% of the Steelers defensive snaps in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. 

    Davis would join Isaiah Buggs, Henry Mondeaux and Isaiahh Loudermilk as the Steelers' possible fill-ins at nose tackle. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Ben Roethlisberger Preparing to Play Against Chargers

    Read More

    Cam Heyward Responds to Warren Sapp Calling Him Out

    CBS Sports Predicts Steelers Lose Kenny Pickett to Browns

    Someone Should've Told Cam Heyward Penguins Were Up for Sale

    Steelers to Look for Veteran QB After Season

    Film Room: Why Mason Rudolph and James Washington Are Ineffective

    2020_Practice_1007kr_0098
    News

    Steelers DT Carlos Davis Returns to Practice

    just now
    USATSI_16787465_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger Preparing to Play Against Chargers

    13 minutes ago
    USATSI_17029177_168388034_lowres
    News

    CBS Sports Predicts Steelers Lose Kenny Pickett to Browns

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_13818219_168388034_lowres
    News

    Cam Heyward Responds to Warren Sapp Calling Him Out

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_13707877_168388034_lowres
    News

    Someone Should've Told Cam Heyward the Penguins Were Up for Sale

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17167611_168388034_lowres
    News

    NFL Insider Says Steelers Will Look for Veteran QB Over Rookie Next Season

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17166008_168388034_lowres
    AllSteelers+

    Film Room: Why Mason Rudolph and James Washington Are Ineffective

    41 minutes ago
    USATSI_16592940_168388034_lowres
    GM Report

    The Maddening Enigma That is Mason Rudolph

    5 hours ago