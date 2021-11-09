Cassius Marsh Says He Wasn't Taunting, Ref Who Threw Flag Says He Was

PITTSBURGH -- Ah, the classic he said, referee said situation between former Pittsburgh Steelers and current Chicago Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh and the NFL this week.

Marsh was hit with a taunting penalty came during a game-winning drive for the Steelers that handed them a crucial first down. The penalty eventually led to a Chris Boswell field goal that ended the Bears' comeback before they had time to enjoy it.

Marsh spoke about the penalty after the game, saying the call was "totally inappropriate."

"I think it was pretty clear to everybody to who saw it that I wasn't taunting," Marsh said.

"Things happen in the NFL," he continued. "It's a business. I have a lot of love for staff and players there. I enjoyed my time with the organization when I was there. No bad blood. I wish them nothing but the best."

Referee Tony Corrente spoke to a pool reporter following the game to say Marsh's thoughts were not the case.

"Keep in mind that taunting is a point of emphasis this year," Corrente said. "With that said, I saw the player, after he made a big play, run toward the bench area of the Pittsburgh Steelers and posture in such a way that I felt he was taunting them."

Corrente did not throw the flag until he and Marsh made contact after the play. However, Corrente said the flag had nothing to do with the bump and was strictly about taunting.

