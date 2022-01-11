Steelers Will Leave Center Position Open For Competition

The Pittsburgh Steelers will enter Wildcard week with a battle for the starting center job.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will leave their center position open for competition as they prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wildcard Round of the playoffs.

J.C. Hassenauer has started the the last two games while Kendrick Green missed practice time with a calf injury and then COVID-19. Now that Green will return on a full week of preparation, head coach Mike Tomlin will leave the light on for competition.

"I don't know if there's anything I wasn't seeing from Kendrick," Tomlin said. "I just appreciate J.C., his professional approach, his communication skills. His desire to communicate and be a hub of communication. Embracing that component of the position has just been a few good weeks for him."

With Hasseauer under center, the Steelers have found some much-needed success on the ground. Najee Harris suffered an injury against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18, but against the Cleveland Browns the week prior, he rushed for 188 yards and a touchdown.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Open Wildcard Week With Three Injuries

Steelers Fans Donate to Raiders Kicker's Charity After Winning FG

Steelers Pull Off Pure Insanity

Steelers Start Wildcard Week Early

Steelers Gathered With Nerves to Watch Raiders vs. Chargers

Steelers Open as Major Underdogs in Wildcard Round vs. Chiefs