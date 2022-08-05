What Steelers Challenged Chase Claypool to Improve on This Season

Chase Claypool spoke with the media following Pittsburgh Steelers walk through and spoke on a number of topics.

Entering year three, Claypool's the incumbent number two receiver for the Steelers. Prior to suffering a shoulder injury in training camp, Claypool has been seeing more time inside as the team's slot receiver.

"Just knowing every position, putting me in the slot allows me to do that," Claypool said. "What will allow me to dominate in the slot is just knowing the defenses inside and out, knowing what the linebackers, corners and safeties are going to do and that type of stuff."

While Claypool's touchdown numbers declined last season during his sophomore year with the Steelers, he's spoke at length this offseason about how he felt like he improved last year.

"Just working on it every day, trying to get some extra work in," Claypool said. "Trying different or harder catches in practice, harder catches on the sideline, things that I'm not necessarily the strongest at and then trying to find my weaknesses to improve them."

Claypool said his shoulder was feeling good when asked about his recovery. While he's not an active participant, he's still been heavily involved on the sideline with the other receivers.

"It sucks definitely, especially in this growing stage but I'm trying to involve myself as much as possible by trying to help the receivers out, giving the receivers as many tips as I can," Claypool said.

There have been many changes in the receiver room this offseason including a new wide receivers coach in Frisman Jackson.

He told us that "they're similar in some ways but different coaches."

"Putting all of the receivers in different positions was Coach's biggest emphasis and just trying to get us to learn the game that way."

Frisman Jackson's already challenged Claypool with multiple things that he's looking for the receiver to improve on.

"We have a couple notes - ball catching, run after the catch, understanding the defenses, less mental errors in terms of zone conversions," Claypool said.

There were times last season where the receivers didn't always look to be on the same page as the quarterback, something that certainly could be improved upon entering 2022.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin frequently talks about the jump from year two to year three and Claypool is a player that the Steelers are hoping makes a significant leap.

A shift inside to the slot where the Steelers can take advantage of his frame and unique run after catch ability with the football in his hands could prove extremely beneficial for the offense.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Training Camp Biggest Overreactions

Steelers Sign WR Diontae Johnson to Contract Extension

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Mason Rudolph Joins the First-Team

Growing Belief Steelers Sign Diontae Johnson By Week 1

T.J. Watt Fired Up at Training Camp

Robert Spillane Details What Brian Flores Has Added to the Linebackers

Jaylen Warren Taking Advantage of Najee Harris Absence

Three Steelers Nearing Return From Injury

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Mitch Trubisky is Struggling